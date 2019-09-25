Kathern Kessler

Kathern “Katie” Kessler, 96, of Holstein, formerly of Cherokee and Storm Lake, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek. Pastor Eugene Tolstedt will officiate with Committal Services following in Mount Hope Cemetery of Battle Creek. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Katie was born April 19, 1923, in Council Bluffs. She was the third child of Louis A. and Margaret C. (Rief) Sales. Katie married Chuck Kelly in July of 1942 and to this union one daughter was born, Patricia (Kelly) Riedemann.

Katie attended beauty school to become a beautician. She owned and operated “Clip & Curls” with locations in Battle Creek and Galva. In 1955, Katie and Chuck parted ways. She remarried in 1958 to Wayne “Stub” Kessler. Katie started at Dekalb Seed plant in Storm Lake, working the night shift and this is where she lost her arm in 1965. After the loss of her arm, she went to work at Hopes Fashion Farm, where she altered wedding gowns.

While visiting Wisconsin in 1976 for the York Rodeo, they needed flags made for each state and Katie made them all. After Hopes Fashion Farm, she managed Daylight Donuts in Cherokee until she started her in home daycare which she operated for 17 years. She then worked at Faith, Hope and Charity in Storm Lake for five years. Health issues stopped her from working at the time and then she would later work at Amerihost and Elks Lodge.

An accomplished seamstress, Katie made many curtains, quilts, jackets, square dancing outfits and christening gowns for her family. She continued to sew up until she lost her eyesight. Katie had faith in her Lord and was member of United Methodist Church of Storm Lake.

Katie was blessed to have two great-great granddaughters named after her, Kathern Alice Reisner and Aidan Kathern Wiese.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Patricia “Patsy” Riedemann of Omaha, Neb.; granddaughter Angela Jacobs of Omaha, Neb.; grandsons: Bryan (Tina) Riedemann and Jeffrey Wiese; eight great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren; brother Lou Dale Sales of Battle Creek; sister LaVohn “Bonnie” Tietsort of Battle Creek; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents Lou and Margert Sales; grandson Jerry Wiese; brother Kenny Arthur Sales; sisters: Waunitta “Nete” (Ormond) Kinning, Ina “Inie” (Duane) Maxwell and Margaret “Midge” (Harold) Austin; sister-in-law Helen Sales; and brother-in-law Lyle “Dutch” Tietsort, Sr.