Joan Sassman, 89, of Alta died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Sunset Knoll Care and Rehab Center in Aurelia.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.