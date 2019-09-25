Jeffrey Knutson

Jeffrey Lewis Knutson, 49, of Irene, S.D. and formerly of Storm Lake, died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 after a seven-year battle with liver disease.

Funeral services were Sunday, Sept. 22, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Irene. Hansen Funeral Home in Irene was in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey was born to Kermit and Arnetta Knutson on Feb. 28, 1970 at Yankton, S.D. Jeffrey attended Kennedy Public School for 11 years and graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1989.

Jeffrey worked as a crane operator at Bargloff & Co., Freisen of Iowa, Norm’s Livestock and a private contractor with his brother and dad for many years. With his jobs, Jeffrey traveled throughout the United States and loved to vacation in the tropics. His last ventures were to deliver campers throughout the United States with his brother, Paul, and drive truck for his cousin, Mike Lovejoy.

Jeffrey loved to spend time with his family and friends. He especially loved to watch Gunsmoke and the Minnesota Vikings.

Jeffrey was loved by everyone because he had a heart of gold and he was a Christian.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents: Kermit and Arnetta Knutson of Irene, S.D.; sister Debra and Bill Horn of Yankton, S.D. and their sons: Mathew and Ashle Horn of Viborg, S.D.; Casey and Katie Horn and children: Macen, Abel and Rose of Yankton, S.D.; brother Paul and Robin Knutson of Storm Lake and their kids: Logan Borchardt of Alta; Jordyn and Brandon Iehl and child Julian of Storm Lake; aunts and uncles: Gary and Susan Drugley of Kentucky; Brenda Drugley of Yankton, S.D.; Darlene Lovejoy of Wakonda, S.D.; Arlene Zoeller of Lennox, S.D.; Bonnie and Frank Seitzinger of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; Micy and Cliff Highstreet of Hurley, S.D. and many cousins and extended family.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandparents Arnold and Ruth Drugley of Irene, S.D.; Elwyn Bud and Elvera Knutson of Centerville, S.D.; and aunt Ginny Christensen.