Hoesing helps BVU women place sixth

Emily Hoesing paced the Buena Vista women’s cross country team with a ninth-place overall finish last Saturday to help lead the Beavers to a fourth-place team finish.

Hoesing reached the finish line in 24:13.2. Qiana Roderick was the second to finish for BVU, coming in at 25:07.3 as Wren Klump and Latrice Hodges followed in 47th and 48th.