You are invited to attend the fourth annual German Feast Dinner to benefit the Hanover Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 6 pm. The Hanover Historical Society Board of Directors hosts his German Feast as a fundraiser. Tickets for this fundraising event are $20 per person and must be reserved in advance by calling the Hanover Feast Reservation Line at 434-5888. Reserved tickets for children under 12 are $10; under four eat free.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.