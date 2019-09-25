BVRMC Auxiliary fall Jewelry Fair

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will hold its fall Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 1. All items are priced at $5. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kallmer Education Center and is open to the public. The auxiliary is a volunteer group that works on activities throughout the year that benefit the patients at BVRMC. Anyone that would like to join or volunteer at the hospital can call volunteer coordinator Mary Drey at 712-213-8619.

