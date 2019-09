All six Storm Lake High School dance squad members who tried out made the All-Iowa Honor Dance Team. Congratulations to, left to right: Desiree Khamtan, Kristyna Smith, Taylor Demey, Megan Martin, Yuselin Vasquez and Beatriz Espino.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.