James Kennedy

James Robert Kennedy, 75, of Storm Lake, formerly of Massachusetts, died on April 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Sioux City.

Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10:30 a.m. with a KC Rosary at 10 a.m. all at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Services were held in May in South Yarmouth, Mass. Burial was in Woodside Cemetery in Yarmouth Port, Mass. His family is requesting that donations go to Stone Hill College MacPháidín Library or Buena Vista County Historical Society in his name. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.