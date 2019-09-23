Kathern Kessler
Kathern “Katie” Kessler, 96, of Holstein, formerly of Cherokee and Storm Lake, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek. Pastor Eugene Tolstedt will officiate with Committal Services following in the Mount Hope Cemetery of Battle Creek. Christensen -Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
