Kathern Kessler

Published Monday, September 23, 2019

Kathern “Katie” Kessler, 96, of Holstein, formerly of Cherokee and Storm Lake, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek. Pastor Eugene Tolstedt will officiate with Committal Services following in the Mount Hope Cemetery of Battle Creek. Christensen -Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove is in charge of the funeral arrangements. 

