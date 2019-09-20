Warrior homecoming next week

Published Friday, September 20, 2019
It’s homecoming week at Alta-Aurelia next week with the theme “Warrior Wars.” Dress up days kick off Monday with Jocks vs. Nerds, followed by Tuesday, Superheroes vs. Villains. Tuesday is also Drive Your Tractor to School Day.
Wednesday is Color Wars day with seniors in black, juniors in white, sophomores in pink and freshmen in orange.
