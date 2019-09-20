More details on citywide cleanup

Published Friday, September 20, 2019
Mayor Mike Porsch issued a proclamation on Sept. 16 establishing Sept. 30-Oct. 6 as fall cleanup week for residential properties in Storm Lake.
To kick off Fall Cleanup Week, the weekend of Sept. 28 and 29 is declared Free Cycle Weekend when residents may place items on the curb in front of their residences to be offered for “free” to others in the community.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.