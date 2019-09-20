Keith Kollbaum

Keith R. Kollbaum, 58, of Las Vegas, formerly of Storm Lake, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas with Pastor John Mayer officiating. A Celebration of Life reception will be held following the church services at Pocahontas County Expo Center. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is handling arrangements.

Keith Richard Kollbaum was born Nov. 18, 1960. He was baptized Dec. 18, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Galva, and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Storm Lake on May 18, 1975.

He attended Galva Community School through the fourth grade. They then moved to Storm Lake where he graduated in 1979. He actively participated in sports and school activities. When he graduated he went on to become a foreign exchange student in Rosedale, Australia where he was introduced to rugby. After Australia, he went to Virginia to work. In 1980, he organized competitive rugby. The Sea Gulls were formed and later became the Albatross which is competitive in Northwest Iowa today. He also went back with team members to play in New Zealand. He attended Buena Vista and Yankton State College. While he was in Yankton, he managed the Llama Club. He returned to Storm Lake and opened “Mr. Bojangles” which he operated until he moved to Las Vegas. In 1993, he played rugby with the Las Vegas Club and helped form the Sin City Irish Club in 1999. He played until 2002, when he suffered a stroke.

His perserverance enabled him to continue as a contractor, senior inspector of construction, refurbished buildings, and new residential and “we serve” where he served as supervisor and had the opportunity to open many landmarks in Las Vegas. He was involved in staging, boxing matches, concerts and numerous events.

Family was very important to Keith.

Those left to cherish his memory are as Keith always said, “I was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Kira”; mother, Marlene; father, Richard; brother, Korey and his special friend Lisa Shima; extended family and a host of friends from around the world.