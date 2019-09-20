An inspiration to us

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

If you haven’t already, go back to Wednesday’s paper and read Tom Cullen’s front-page story about Maria Ramos running for the Storm Lake City Council. It is the American Dream in black and white: girl from Mexico in poverty, whose mother worries about feeding them, makes it to Storm Lake, Iowa. She starts out as a grocery clerk at Hy-Vee. She works her way up to the human resources department at Tyson. Now she is human resources director at United Community Health Center, where the staff is competent, efficient, polite and seemingly happy.

She is the female Horatio Alger.

So of course it is exciting, and completely gratifying, that an immigrant, now a US citizen, is claiming her stake in democracy by running for the council. She hopes to provide a Latina voice that will complement that of Councilman José Ibarra, himself an immigrant and US citizen who has thrown himself into civic affairs. No doubt they were inspired by those who stuck their necks out before them: former Councilwoman Sara Monroy-Huddleston, and current School Board Member Emilia Marroquin, a native of El Salvador who recalls the death squads from her childhood.

These amazing and often heroic stories surround us. How fortunate we are to hear them. There are many more.

Councilman Kevin McKinney is running and is a good man, Councilman Bruce Engelmann is retiring with our profound gratitude, and Councilman Tyson Rice is running again. It’s gratifying to see our new neighbors — diminished in so many ways in our political life and discussions — a stake in your community. That is the essence of America. The stories that people like Maria Ramos and José Ibarra bring to the council table make our community story stronger, more interesting and hopeful.

Warren gaining steam

The soybeans haven’t even fully turned yet, so it remains too early to count out most of the candidates from succeeding in the Iowa caucuses. All polling so far show that Joe Biden leads, that Elizabeth Warren is gaining ground quickly, and that Bernie Sanders is moving sideways for the moment. Iowa remains Biden’s to lose, and he just might.

As we wrote last week for the Washington Post, we attended a Warren organizing event in Sac City on a fine September evening led by her rural coordinator, John Russell. Warren was not there, but 22 people interested in her myriad plans showed up and stuck around two hours to hear Russell talk about her. Several signed on to help. In Sac County, home base of the irrepressible Rep. Steve King, one of the reddest counties in the state.

Warren has built an organizing machine in Iowa that remains unparalleled. She started early, visits often with a populist message of empowering places left behind like her hometown in Oklahoma, and is methodical about signing up supporters and winning over skeptics. That’s how you win the caucuses, one-on-one, retail-style. Nobody in Sac City was a socialist, but they liked her by proxy just fine.

As voters start to pay attention more, it appears that Warren is gaining momentum at the expense of Sanders, Biden and lesser candidates. One dark horse to keep your eye on: Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who is rising in the polls, understands Iowa better than anyone, is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and is gaining traction in surveys. Klobuchar spoke outside to a sizable crowd on a scorching day in Storm Lake during State Fair Week, and many walked away impressed with her wit, understanding of the issues, and pragmatism. The polls are starting to reflect her appeal to voters who understand that the next election, like the last one, was decided in Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan — all states that Klobuchar can win handily. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a pile of money, a commitment to the Tall Corn State, and a deep understanding of the Midwest’s economic problems — and like Warren is a brainiac, unlike the Blunderer in Chief who occupies the White House after a corrupt and treasonous campaign in 2016.

Biden does not have a lock on Iowa. He hasn’t even visited Storm Lake. Warren has — twice. Same with Klobuchar and Buttigieg. Ninety-eight percent of winning involves showing up. They show up.