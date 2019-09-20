Infant transport carts new at BVRMC

Buena Vista Regional Healthcare Foundation purchased, five infant mini-transport carts, a safe and secure option to carry patient infant carriers and other personal items while at BVRMC. “Parents with infants typically have an infant carrier, totes and sometimes siblings with them when they come to BVRMC. We see them struggle with carrying everything plus holding onto other siblings.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.