Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

On Sept. 16, Mark Prosser spoke about the changes he has seen in the 30 years that he has been in Storm Lake as police chief and safety director. Among the changes has been the inclusion of cameras in the police vehicles and on the uniforms. These provide an objective record of what the officer said and did. He said that today the cost of equipping the police car was more than the cost of the car.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.