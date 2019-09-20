Fans from here to eternity

Last Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game pitted Iowa fans against Iowa State fans in the stadium, in bars, in living rooms, and even in the quiet of Storm Lake cemetery. “He was a lifelong fan even during the awful years,” said Scott Randall of his dad Gary on whose grave the Randalls placed a big Hawkeye plaque. Not 25 yards away an Iowa State flag fluttered over the grave of Don McVinua. Don’s daughter Brenda, an Iowa State alum, put it there. Don passed away last July 5 at age 86.

