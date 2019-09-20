BLOOD DONATIONS NEEDED LOCALLY

Published Friday, September 20, 2019
LifeServe Blood Center is urging blood donors to roll up a sleeve to save local hospital patients this September.
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. In order to make sure LifeServe’s hospital partners’ needs are met, blood donors, whether first time or gallon level, are needed each and every day.
