Applications for BVRMC Auxiliary Scholarships available

Published Friday, September 20, 2019
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is offering three $500 scholarship opportunities for those looking to pursue education in a health related field. Application deadline is March 31, 2020, and winners will be awarded in April.
Three categories are offered Criteria for applicants are as follows:
