Jeffrey Knutson

Jeffrey Lewis Knutson, 49, of Irene, S.D., formerly of Storm Lake, died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 after a seven-year battle with liver disease.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Irene. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. at Hansen Funeral Home in Irene.