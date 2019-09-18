Who will win?

It’s homecoming week at Storm Lake High School and candidates for king and queen are are, front row left to right: Skylar Cole, Anny Mulgae, Megan Martin, Desiree Khamtan, Adriana Sanchez, Yuseline Vazquez. Back: Carlos Diaz, Fletcher Kucera, Marcos Rosales, Nick Phiwthong, Tyler Dvergsten, Kole Wiegert. The crowning is today, 7 p.m., at the pep rally. The downtown parade is Friday at 2 p.m.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.