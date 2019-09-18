Vote Yes says thanks for support

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Vote Yes for Storm Lake Students Committee would like to take a moment to thank the community members who chose to support the needs of Storm Lake students on Sept. 10 by voting yes on the bond issue. We feel so blessed to live in a community that is willing to invest in the future of children.

We would like to thank all those who put up yard signs, attended public forums, donated to the campaign, provided a video or written endorsement, followed us on Facebook and, most importantly, went to the polls to vote yes.

The needs of our students, including the overcrowding of three of our buildings, will not go away. This committee and its supporters will continue to work with district administrators and board members as they seek solutions to our schools’ needs. We believe that the passing of this bond issue is the first step to making sure that our educators have the needed resources to provide a great education for Storm Lake students.

We remain proud to be members of this community and are so proud of the work we did with all of you to pass this bond issue. Thanks again for all your support!

RICK PETERSON, DI DANIELS AND LORI PORSCH

Vote Yes for Storm Lake Students Committee