St. Mary’s kids spend day at Fonda Freedom Quilts

Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School juniors and seniors reflected upon 9/11 through service this week with history educator Kate Swanson. They spent a day at the Fonda Freedom Quilts learning about 9/11, quilting and service learning and giving back. While at the quilting center, they made a monetary donation.

