Sioux Central dictates play in 29-0 win over Akron-Westfield

Teagan Pritchard finished with 112 yards rushing and a touchdown and Jacob Saunders added 62 yards on the ground and two scores to help Sioux Central beat Akron-Westfield 29-0 in a non-district game last Friday at Sioux Rapids.

The Rebels scored first when Pritchard ran 13 yards for a touchdown. He added the two-point conversion run to make it 8-0.