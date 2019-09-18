Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday

The Buena Vista County Ryder Cup golf tournament will be played this Saturday at the Alta Golf & Country Club with a start time of 9 a.m. The sixth annual tournament includes six players or three two-man teams for the Junior Division (out of college up to age 59) from each of the four courses, six players or three two-man teams for the Senior Division (age 60-69) from each of the four courses, and two players or one team for the Super Senior Division (age 70 and above) from each of the four courses.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.