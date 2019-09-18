Ridge View takes third in SCC tourney

Ridge View takes third in SCC tourney

Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Ridge View played in the South Central Calhoun Tournament and Raptors placed third with a record of 4-2 on the day last Saturday.

Ridge View beat Kingsley-Pierson 21-10, 16-21, 15-12, River Valley 21-11, 21-15, Harlan 21-16, 21-19 and South Central Calhoun 21-18, 21-14, but was defeated by Class 3A No. 7 Carroll Kuemper 21-7, 21-15 and by East Sac County 21-13, 17-21, 18-16.        

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.