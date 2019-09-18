Ridge View takes third in SCC tourney

Ridge View played in the South Central Calhoun Tournament and Raptors placed third with a record of 4-2 on the day last Saturday.

Ridge View beat Kingsley-Pierson 21-10, 16-21, 15-12, River Valley 21-11, 21-15, Harlan 21-16, 21-19 and South Central Calhoun 21-18, 21-14, but was defeated by Class 3A No. 7 Carroll Kuemper 21-7, 21-15 and by East Sac County 21-13, 17-21, 18-16.