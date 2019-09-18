Storm Lake St. Mary’s School hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Mass and invited area first responders as their guests. School president Father Brent Lingle talked about how thousands died from the evil intent of the attackers, the best of humanity also came out of Sept. 11, 2001. He explained when the first responders went into the twin towers and rescued hundreds of people, with some first responders perishing because of their efforts to save others.

