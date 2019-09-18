Patricia Petersen, 87, of Storm Lake died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

There are no services planned. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia Louise Nonken was born on Aug. 24, 1932 in Topeka, Kan. to Charles and Grace (Darling) Nonken. Pat attended grade school and high school where she earned her high school diploma.

Patricia was blessed with four children: Lynn, Christine, Arnice and Bonny.

In her free time, Pat loved to do crafts and spend time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Lynn Langner of Denver, Colo.; Christine Rasmussen of Olathe, Kan.; Bonny Huschka of Buena Vista, Colo.; sister, Jean Taggett of San Antonio, Texas; and extended family and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Arnice Langner; sisters: Eleanor Yamchuk and Nadine Nonken; and brother, Vernon Nonken.