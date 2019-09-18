Keith Kollbaum

Keith R. Kollbaum, 58, of Las Vegas, formerly of Storm Lake, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas with Pastor John Mayer officiating. A Celebration of Life reception will be held following the church services at Pocahontas County Expo Center. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is handling arrangements.