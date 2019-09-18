Fourth District loses while King wins

BY TOM EMERSON

So just how effective has Rep. Steve King been with his Fourth District Iowa Congressional constituents?

Because of re-districting, it’s not easy to answer this question prior to 2013.

But here’s a snapshot of population changes in the new fourth district from 2010 to 2015.

Representative King represents 39 counties today — extending from Harrison in the southwest to Chickasaw in the northeast.

Of those 39 counties, only eight have had population increases. By far the largest growth was in Story County (up 7.2%) — and that’s an area that almost always votes for the other side.

The seven other counties that gained population averaged a 1.6% increase: Boone, Buena Vista, Butler, Dickinson, Lyon, Sioux and Woodbury.

As for the other 31 counties that Congressman King presides over:

• Seven have lost from 0 to 1.9% of their population since 2010.

• 18 counties have lost from 2 to 3.9% of their population in the last five years. (That’s 18 out of a total of 34 counties in the entire state in this same loss range.)

• Six counties in the fourth district have lost from 4.0 to 5.7% of their population: Audubon, Cherokee, Emmet, Harrison, Osceola and Pocahontas — all in the western half of the fourth district. (That’s six of a total of 10 (60%) counties in the entire state that suffered this much loss.)

Another way to look at this: Of the Iowa counties that have dropped between 2 and 7.2% of their populations in the past five years, 24 (or 54.5%) of the state’s 44 losers are in Congressman King’s domain.

I am not saying that Rep. King was the direct reason for these population declines, but I am suggesting that he could be doing a good deal more to spur economic development (jobs) for our Fourth District.

Data taken from: Des Moines Register (‘D.M. tops Iowa urban growth’) 25 March 2016, pp. 1A & 10A, based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

Also: http://www.biggestuscities.com/demographics/ia/4th-congressional-district

Tom Emerson is the retired chair of the journalism school at Iowa State University.