Durham keeps her word

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Early indications are that Director Debi Durham is having an impact at the Iowa Finance Authority after meeting with officials in Storm Lake over housing concerns. The agency recently rewrote its rules, following local concerns, that rural communities don’t have the wherewithal to comply with rules for low-income tax credits and other state housing initiatives.

The biggest change is that Storm Lake will not be required to contribute local funds to a housing project that applies for tax credits. The community will not be required to establish a community housing trust fund to make contributions to such projects.

Developers told us over the past few years of their mounting frustrations with the IFA ditching proposals from Storm Lake and directing awards to the greater Des Moines area. There is no question of the need for more housing here. Studies commissioned by the city show a need for more than 1,000 new units. They simply are not being built because there is no subsidy to be had.

Storm Lake’s wage base has not been sufficient, obviously, for a private developer to launch a single-family housing project. The late Chet Brecher sat on a significant investment at West Lake Estates for decades until it finally filled. Multi-unit projects were built only when tax credit subsidies were available.

Things fell apart under a former director of IFA, who was fired by Gov. Reynolds for sexual harassment. Reynolds appointed Durham, the economic development director, to also lead the IFA. It was about that time that we were complaining that Storm Lake was getting shut out of the state tax-credit awards.

Durham called us, set up a meeting with local leaders in Storm Lake, promised to do something, and obviously went back to Des Moines with a fistful of orders.

No tax credits have been awarded yet. At least Storm Lake is in the game. Durham was good on her word to shake things up. More shaking will be required, but this is a good start.

Ethanol’s not so bad

Yemeni rebels who claim to have blown up Saudi oil refineries with drones last week caused oil prices to jump 10% on Monday. This should give critics of corn ethanol some pause to consider how the fuel may contribute to our national security in a permanently unstable region of the world.

The attack reportedly will cut world oil supply by about 5%, although the extent of the explosions are not yet fully determined. World markets were rattled by the insecurity of Saudi oil facilities.

Consider that corn ethanol makes up about 10% of the US fuel market. It has made us less dependent on Middle Eastern oil. Fracking shake oil also boosted production to the point that, combined with ethanol, the US became a net exporter of fuel. Ethanol production has environmental problems associated with growing corn, but they are not nearly as damaging as fracking or other methods of extracting fossil fuels from the ground.

Because of the cheap energy market brought on by fracking and ethanol, the corn distilleries have been losing money. The least efficient producers are starting to fall away as the industry matures. Higher oil prices should lead to higher ethanol prices, and thus corn prices. In the short term, ethanol is leading to more stable world energy markets. In the long term, we cannot continue growing corn to burn when a growing number of starving people occupy the planet. Corn ethanol should be a stepping stone to a better biofuel that does better by the environment. Meantime, ethanol is an important part of the nation’s fuel mix that deserves support in uncertain times. The attacks on Monday should remind us of the need to get out of the Middle East and get off oil. Ethanol is methadone to our oil addiction. Eventually we might not need it, but for now we do.