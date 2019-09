Macy Sievers went 28-for-31 in hitting with 13 kills, was 16-for-17 in serving with two aces and charted 10 digs, but it wasn’t enough as Emmetsburg handed Newell-Fonda a Twin Lakes Conference setback in four games last Thursday at Emmetsburg.

Game scores were 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20.