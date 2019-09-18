Charles Schubert

Charles Curtis Schubert, formerly of Holstein, passed away July 9, 2019 at the age of 87. He departed while in the loving hands of his daughters after weeks of failing health at Marengo Memorial Hospital.

Charlie was born July 8, 1932 in Williams to Chris and Hazel Schubert. He attended Holstein Public School where he met the love of his life, Donna “Cookie” Ruhlow. Their romance started at the ball game with shoes tied together by none other than Cookie herself. They tied the most important knot July 27, 1959 and raised four wonderful children in Holstein.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean conflict. Returning home, he worked for Tom’s Super Value in Holstein, retiring from JB’s Super Value. You would also find him working alongside his oldest son at Holstein Manufacturing. He continued to keep busy helping the shop after moving to Eastern Iowa drilling pipe in his garage.

His favorite past times were playing cards, pitching horseshoes and golf cart rides. He enjoyed cheering for his kids through their sporting events and then his grandchildren when they came along. When not at a kid’s game Charlie loved watching his favorite teams play on TV, Hawkeyes, Broncos and Cubbies, with a few special memories at the Mile High Stadium or meeting Herky himself at the Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo. He’d really light up when he had phone calls or visitors, especially his grandkids and those great grandbabies.

Charlie is survived by his brother Lyle (Janet) Schubert of Lake City; sister Marjorie (Larry) Madole of Johnston; brother-in-law Rene (Mary) Ruhlow of Moscow; son Kerry (Carla) Schubert of Holstein; two daughters: Clair (Mike) Morong of Parker, Colo.; and Connie (Ray) Cooling of Marengo; seven grandchildren: Kayla (Craig) Kelley, Kara (Adam) Nielsen, Casey (Baillie) Morong, Dalton and Dakota Cooling, Wesley and Justin Schubert; five great- grandchildren: Tenley and Kace Nielsen, Nova Schubert, Eloise Schubert and Harrison Kelley; plus many more loving family members.

Charlie was proceeded in death by his wife Donna “Cookie” Schubert; son Kyle “Dutch” Schubert; grandson Cody Schubert; parents Chris and Hazel Bell Fisher Schubert; in-laws: Elmer and Agnus Ruhlow; and two brothers-in-law: Leon and Francis Ruhlow.

Military services for family are scheduled for Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Holstein, with a luncheon open to family and friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the local Cobblestone Inn and Suites Event Center (formerly the Boulder Inn). Please join us in your favorite team attire to reminisce about our beloved sports fan Charlie Schubert.