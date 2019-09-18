Carlene Nothwehr

Carlene Marie Nothwehr, the daughter of Carl and Shirley (Bruner) Struve, was born Feb. 7, 1946 in Sioux Rapids. Carlene was baptized on Oct. 6, 1946 and later confirmed at United Methodist Church in Peterson. She was raised in Peterson and graduated from Sioux Valley High School in Peterson in 1964 as valedictorian of her class. Following high school, she attended business school for a short time.

She married Wendell Nothwehr on June 13, 1965 at United Methodist Church in Peterson. Following their marriage, they farmed on their farm side by side for many years. Carlene was considered the “domestic engineer” of her household and also worked at a nursing home in Spirit Lake and worked part time for Walmart for 22 years.

She was an active member of United Methodist Church in Peterson where she taught Sunday school and was Bible School superintendent. She also was chairperson for the Pastoral relations committee and the funeral committee. Carlene was also active with the American Legion and carried the flag for over 40 years. She was president of the American Legion Auxilliary, president of the Peterson School Board, president of the PeeWee Baseball and Softball League and was secretary/ treasurer of Brooke Memorial ball field. She was appointed to the Governor’s Committee and was recognized by the governor for her school board contributions. She worked the chili feed for the Boy Scouts and organized the soup/cornbread supper for the American Legion.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, dancing and watersports activities. Most of all, she enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren’s events, attending family holiday activities, grandma and grandpa trips and following the Midlife Crisis Group.

Carlene passed away at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the age of 73.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 16 at United Methodist Church in Peterson. Burial was at St. John’s Cemetery, rural Peterson. Warner Funeral Home in Peterson was in charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wendell.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Carla (Mark) Richardson of Rapid City, S.D.; Rodney (Teresa) Nothwehr of Storm Lake; Robin (Rick) Singer of Le Mars; and Paula (Marty) Rolfes of Redfield; nine grandchildren; two sisters: Cheryl Christensen of Omaha, Neb. and Sandra (Mike) Lowe of Panora; three brothers: Carl, Jr. (Pam) Struve of Rolfe; Claude (Nancy) Struve of Sheldon; and William (Cheryl) Struve of Noblesville, Ind.; other relatives and many friends.