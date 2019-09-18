BVU blanked in women’s soccer

The road continues to be tough for the Buena Vista women’s soccer team as they traveled to Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) and fell to the Cobbers 7-0 last Saturday.

Goalie Katie Voortmann kept the game scoreless early in the first half recording 17 stopped shots on goal for the game, but at the 21-minute mark, the Cobbers put the first of four goals in 8 minutes on target.