A-A baseball team selling softener salt

Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Let the guys haul those heavy bags
The Alta-Aurelia Warrior baseball team is selling water softener salt as a fundraiser and the baseball team will deliver and carry the salt into your house in the Alta-Aurelia/Storm Lake area and stack it for you beside your water softener or wherever you prefer.
