Ardys Pemberton

Ardys Heinsohn Pemberton, 93, of Storm Lake, formerly of Alta, died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, at 1:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Alta. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery in rural Alta. Visitation will take place Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. The family requests that memorials be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Alta.