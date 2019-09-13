What really happened with the camper

Eddie Taylor of Holstein, explained to us how his camper ended up in the ditch last Tuesday. It was being towed to a mechanic in Storm Lake when the hitch came loose. The camper headed into the ditch and partway up the bank taking out two evergreens. The bad part: The camper was totaled. Also bad: Taylor had just put $7,000 into improvements for the camper. And thirdly: There is no longer a camper for Taylor’s trip to Custer State Park and the campground’s late cancelation fee is $400.

