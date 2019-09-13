What really happened with the camper

Published Friday, September 13, 2019

Eddie Taylor of Holstein, explained to us how his camper ended up in the ditch last Tuesday. It was being towed to a mechanic in Storm Lake when the hitch came loose. The camper headed into the ditch and partway up the bank taking out two evergreens. The bad part: The camper was totaled. Also bad: Taylor had just put $7,000 into improvements for the camper. And thirdly: There is no longer a camper for Taylor’s  trip to Custer State Park and the campground’s late cancelation fee is $400. 

