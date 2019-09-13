Timothy Radke

Timothy D. Radke, 57, of Alta died Sept. 8, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. A memorial fund has been established. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Timothy David Radke, the son of Leland and JoAnn (Kent) Radke, was born March 21, 1962 in Alta. As an infant, Timothy was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta where he was later confirmed in 1976.

Tim attended grade school in Alta and graduated from Alta High School in 1980.

On Aug. 28, 1993, Tim was united in marriage to Paula Shearer. The couple was blessed with two children, Nick and Ryan.

Throughout his working career, Tim was the owner of Alta Implement Company Inc. and other area businesses.

Tim was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. He was active in the community through numerous committees and clubs including: Alta Ball Sign Committee, Alta Schools Facilities Committee, Alta-Aurelia Booster Club and was President of Alta Country Club. He also coached NYFL, youth baseball and youth basketball.

Tim loved snowmobiling, spending time with family and friends in Okoboji and attending all his children’s school activities and sporting events. He was known for having a great sense of humor and endless nicknames. He was a terrific father and husband, friend and mentor to many and he will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Paula Radke of Alta; sons: Nick Radke (Stephanie Stange) and Ryan Radke (Courtney Paulsen) of Alta; brother Brian (Lisa Herr) Radke of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sisters: Lori (Steve) Elliot of Mesa, Ariz.; and Nancy (Gary) Snyder of Alta; parents-in-law Paul and Roberta Shearer of Spencer; many nieces; nephews; cousins; extended family and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and JoAnn Radke.