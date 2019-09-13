Parade of Heroes at school Assistant Police Chief Chris Cole and Sheriff’s Deputy Marty Demuth were treated to hand-colored pictures by students at Storm Lake Elementary School Wednesday, Sept. 11. Law enforcement, firemen and first responders were invited to the school that morning and were honored in a “hero parade” through the halls in observance of 9/11. Times photos by Dolores Cullen

