Ladies League Board Representatives from Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek presented a check for $2,600 to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. The donation will go to BVRMC P.i.n.k. and is a result of the Nel Tymeson 4-Gal Best Shot Nine and Wine golf tournament held in July.

