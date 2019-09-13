Newell-Fonda FFA takes part in Manson trap shoot event

Published Friday, September 13, 2019
The Newell-Fonda FFA took 12 members to the Manson Northwest Webster FFA trap shoot last Saturday. In total, there were 84 individuals and 20 teams competing from area FFA chapters.
Garrett Meyer took sixth place individually. A.J. Chase got 10th place individually and Jaron Vanderhoff took 11th place.
