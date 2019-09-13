Mustang homecoming court

The Newell-Fonda Homecoming Court is gearing up for Homecoming week Sept. 23-27. The pep rally and coronation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 with the Pep Rally at 6:45 p.m. and coronation approximately 7:30-7:45 p.m. On Friday the Mustangs play River Valley. Front row, L-R: Megan Morenz, Beth Greenfield, Cali Kuhse and Abby Kraft. Back: Aden Mahler, A.J. Chase, Treyton Mahler and Carter Schachtner-Kramer.

