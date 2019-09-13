Foster care orientation

Published Friday, September 13, 2019
Are you curious about foster care? An orientation for those interested in foster care will be held Thursday, Sept. 19 at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Lutheran Services in Iowa sponsors the event.
Register online at www.LSIowa.org or contact Danette Morgan at Danette.Morgan@LSIowa.org
