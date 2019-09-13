Fatal accident on Hwy. 7

On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 a.m. the Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue (Highway 7) and Abner Bell Road (Highway 110) in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving a passenger van and tractor-trailer truck.

Upon arrival of police they observed that a westbound (Highway 7) tractor-trailer truck (owned by Smith Concrete Service Inc. of Storm Lake) driven by Ricky Mandernach, 47, of Storm Lake struck a northbound passenger van (Highway 110) on the passenger side driven by Jeffrey Wagner, 67, of Sioux City. The van ended up in a ditch on the northwest side of the intersection after it had rolled. There were two passengers in the van identified as Gerald Heiskell, 55, of Sioux City, and Gregory Walcott, 54, of Mapleton.

Storm Lake Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated the occupants of the van. All three occupants of the van were transported by ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. A short time later Gerald Heiskell was pronounced dead at the medical center. Mandernach was transported to the medical center by private vehicle for treatment of minor injuries. The remaining patient’s status is unknown as of Friday morning.

Highway 7 on the west end of Storm Lake was closed until approximately 11:40 a.m. at which time the accident scene was cleared.

An investigation is ongoing by the Storm Lake Police Department and Iowa State Patrol.

The SLPD was assisted by the Storm Lake Fire Department, Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department, Buena Vista County EMS, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Commercial Vehicle Division, the Buena Vista County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mid-American Energy.