Donald George Kestel, 95, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Schaller with Father Brent Lingle presiding. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Schaller. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4-6 p.m. with a rosary at 3:45 p.m. and vigil at 6 p.m. all at the church. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the family. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald Kestel, son of Joseph and Katherine (Neinhaus) Kestel was born Jan. 28, 1924 in Buena Vista County on the family farm. He attended a country grade school for two years and then attended and graduated from Hayes High School in 1941.

On Feb. 11, 1947, Donald married Gladys Elaine Grundmeier at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Schaller. They lived a short time in Schaller then moved to the Kestel farm southwest of Storm Lake in 1950. For many years, Don played the drums in the band called the “BK Combo” with his brother, Gene, and the Bloyers, Everett, and his son, Dick. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and the longest living member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Schaller; and had an unwavering faith in God. He devoted his life to being a farmer and had a passion and gift for restoring antique tractors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and gardening. He had an amazing memory, great sense of humor and no one he met was ever a stranger for long. He loved and enjoyed his family of seven children, 20 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his dear children and spouses: Ronald (Jeannie) Kestel of Waterloo; Diane (Dan, deceased) Patera of Ida Grove; Paul (Gaylene) Kestel of Storm Lake; Thomas (Renea) Kestel of Lake Crystal, Minn.; Joseph Kestel of Denver, Colo.; and Karen (Mike) English of Omaha, Neb.; brother Gene and sister-in-law Doreen of Storm Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his loving wife Gladys; daughter Joan; parents Joseph and Katherine Kestel; sister Dolores (John) Gaffney; brother and sisters-in-law: Ervin (Mildred) Grundmeier, Harold Grundmeier, Art (Arlene) Grundmeier, Viola (Curt) Dills, Mel (Agnes) Grundmeier; and son-in-law Dr. Daniel Patera.