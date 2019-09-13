Carlene Nothwehr
Carlene Nothwehr, 73, of Peterson and Arnolds Park, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Peterson. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 with the family present at Warner Funeral Home in Peterson. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, rural Peterson.
