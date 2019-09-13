Carlene Nothwehr, 73, of Peterson and Arnolds Park, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Peterson. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 with the family present at Warner Funeral Home in Peterson. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, rural Peterson.