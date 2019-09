Please join us for a bridal shower for Sarah Schacherer, bride-elect of Brody Lichtenberg, son of Eldon and Donna Lichtenberg, on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 405 Division St., Alta.

