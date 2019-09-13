LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Just a date. Unless it was your birthday or anniversary, it was just another date. Now, it’s mere whisper impacts the emotional Richter scale at a 9.0 magnitude. Time has diminished this impact, as it does. Today, however. The anniversary. We remember.

We remember the confusion. We remember our denial of what we thought was going on. We remember the second plane. And at that moment (for me anyways) was when we remember how everything changed. It was confirmation that hate reared its nasty presence to the forefront of the world. Hate flew those planes. Hate killed thousands. Hate affected millions. It was our generation’s moment to respond. And respond we did. The first responders, police, firemen, coworkers, and neighbors ran towards the fire, not from it. That is when evil took control of the scene.... and the buildings crumbled. On our innocent hard-working-New Yorker-Americans. On our hero’s, which could only be described as the best of all of us. The best of America. The real life Superman’s we all wanted to be as kids.

And we watched it happen.

We watched it happen again as the second tower fell.

We watched it again at the pentagon.

We watched it again with flight 93.

And then we all locked the doors and called our loved ones.

And we waited and watched for more evil and more hate.

But its moment was over. The evildoers behind this chaos had their moment...

...then they watched. They watched as we United. They watched as we continued to respond. They watched as the love of a nation grew. They watched as heroes kept on being heroes and normal everyday Americans called on that Superman within and ran towards the fight and not from it. Just as the firemen had done hours before. They watched love of one another, of freedom, and people from all walks of life and all corners of the world come together. They watched as firemen raised American flags over the ruble.

They bred love when they wanted to breed hate. Although we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we shall fear no evil.

We shall not fear hate.

9/11

9/11 is a day to remember our hero’s. It is a day to remember that the beacon of light that America gives to the world for hope, acceptance, love, and the pursuit of happiness shall not be dimmed. On 9/11, we shine our beacon of hope and acceptance brighter.

9/11. We cultivate gratitude for each other.

9/11. We remember. Love wins. Love always wins. And the world needs more of it.

Hug your loved ones. Help your neighbor. Tell others how much you appreciate them.

Love wins. And I love you all! Here’s to the families of all the loved lost that day.

9/11. We will never forget.

JOHN CRAMPTON

Storm Lake