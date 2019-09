Thanks to Ray Snyder of Storm Lake who brought in this homegrown triple cherry tomato. Above: Reader Jim Robinson harvested this green pepper that appears to have a human profile. Share your weird vegetables with us. Either bring them to our office, or send a photo to dcullen@stormlake.com.

