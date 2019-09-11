Sioux Central tops GTRA 18-8 behind Harder’s three TDs

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Jayden Harder rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns as Sioux Central picked up its first win of the season by beating Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 18-8 last Friday at Graettinger.
Harder finished with 185 yards on 37 carries and ran for touchdowns of 16, 1 and 2 yards. Teagan Pritchard ran the ball nine times for 30 yards.
