Sioux Central tops GTRA 18-8 behind Harder’s three TDs

Jayden Harder rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns as Sioux Central picked up its first win of the season by beating Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 18-8 last Friday at Graettinger.

Harder finished with 185 yards on 37 carries and ran for touchdowns of 16, 1 and 2 yards. Teagan Pritchard ran the ball nine times for 30 yards.